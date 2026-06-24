Watch Full Interview Here

The Permian Basin is sitting on an ocean of natural gas. So why has ERCOT proposed spending up to $100 billion on 765-kV transmission lines to haul weather-dependent energy into it from hundreds of miles away, energy that doesn’t create a single new electron of power?

I sat down with Carson Clayton, Campaign Director of Life:Powered at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, to walk through their independent economic analysis. The conclusion is clear: this plan is an expensive Band-Aid on a broken system, not a solution. It traces back to ESG mandates, a disputed demand forecast, and a decade of overinvestment in intermittent energy. The fix? Build real, dispatchable generation right where the demand is. Thankfully, the Permian Basin has an ocean of it.

43 Texas legislators have formally called for a pause. Thousands of Texans have signed letters demanding the same. Multi-generational ranchers, farmers, small businesses, and schools are asking the PUC to stop and let the Legislature evaluate the actual need before a single acre of private land is seized.

Texas families deserve proof this is a true emergency and literally the only option before their land is gone forever.

We the People are watching.

Full interview: [LINK] | TPPF Report: TexasPolicy.com