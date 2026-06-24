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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
21h

The voters in Texas need to know that there is no place for wind and solar on the grid, they need to know about wind droughts, and especially windless nights, then they can lean on lawmakers who have been captured by the wind and solar lobbies, or elect representatives who have not been captured.

Windless nights guarantee that wind and solar are not fit for purpose on the grid. Most people know about nights but wind droughts have been under the radar because the meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings.

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it is not there at night during severe wind droughts. See Texas in the week of January 19-26 this year.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Another reason to get wind and solar off the grid; they don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves, and so they are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves

And then there is the wind drought trap that has been set where wind and solar have driven out coal to the point where the grid is vulnerable on windless nights. Like the frog in the saucepan, there may be no alarm until the trap closes on a windless night in a storm.

The voters need to be encouraged to look at the ERCOT dashboard at dawn and dusk, or breakfast and dinner time, and see whether they can be sure of a hot meal when it depends on wind and sun. They missed out just before Christmas for a couple of days and it happened again in January 19-26.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

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