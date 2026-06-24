Zero New Power. $100 Billion. 70,000 Acres. Are You Serious, Texas PUC?
The case against spending $100 billion to move weather-dependent energy into the most energy-rich basin on earth.
The Permian Basin is sitting on an ocean of natural gas. So why has ERCOT proposed spending up to $100 billion on 765-kV transmission lines to haul weather-dependent energy into it from hundreds of miles away, energy that doesn’t create a single new electron of power?
I sat down with Carson Clayton, Campaign Director of Life:Powered at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, to walk through their independent economic analysis. The conclusion is clear: this plan is an expensive Band-Aid on a broken system, not a solution. It traces back to ESG mandates, a disputed demand forecast, and a decade of overinvestment in intermittent energy. The fix? Build real, dispatchable generation right where the demand is. Thankfully, the Permian Basin has an ocean of it.
43 Texas legislators have formally called for a pause. Thousands of Texans have signed letters demanding the same. Multi-generational ranchers, farmers, small businesses, and schools are asking the PUC to stop and let the Legislature evaluate the actual need before a single acre of private land is seized.
Texas families deserve proof this is a true emergency and literally the only option before their land is gone forever.
We the People are watching.
Full interview: [LINK] | TPPF Report: TexasPolicy.com
The voters in Texas need to know that there is no place for wind and solar on the grid, they need to know about wind droughts, and especially windless nights, then they can lean on lawmakers who have been captured by the wind and solar lobbies, or elect representatives who have not been captured.
Windless nights guarantee that wind and solar are not fit for purpose on the grid. Most people know about nights but wind droughts have been under the radar because the meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings.
Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it is not there at night during severe wind droughts. See Texas in the week of January 19-26 this year.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity
Another reason to get wind and solar off the grid; they don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves, and so they are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves
And then there is the wind drought trap that has been set where wind and solar have driven out coal to the point where the grid is vulnerable on windless nights. Like the frog in the saucepan, there may be no alarm until the trap closes on a windless night in a storm.
The voters need to be encouraged to look at the ERCOT dashboard at dawn and dusk, or breakfast and dinner time, and see whether they can be sure of a hot meal when it depends on wind and sun. They missed out just before Christmas for a couple of days and it happened again in January 19-26.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast