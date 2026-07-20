Watch Full Interview Here

Fellow Patriots,

America’s electric grid is under attack from two very different directions.

The external threats are immediate and operational: EMPs, cyberattacks, foreign-made components embedded in critical infrastructure and other vulnerabilities that could disrupt our electricity without warning.

The internal threat is a long-term strategic campaign. It works gradually through government policy, distorted economics, education and indoctrination, lawfare and misinformation, all while discouraging the reliable energy production America needs.

Different tactics. Same result: a grid that is more expensive, less reliable and increasingly vulnerable.

That is why American Energy Works and Secure the Grid Texas are working together.

In this new O​​BBM Network TV interview, I speak with Nancy White, co-founder of Secure the Grid Texas, about our complementary missions and the important work we’ve been doing together.

Secure the Grid Texas specializes in identifying and protecting against immediate operational threats. Nancy’s organization examines EMPs, cyber vulnerabilities, foreign components in critical equipment and other dangers capable of causing sudden, widespread disruption.

At American Energy Works, we confront the long-term strategic campaign weakening the grid from within. We identify and oppose the political, economic, educational and legal forces pushing our own institutions to work against safe, reliable and affordable electricity.

And fellow Texans, we have some substantial wins to celebrate!

During the first half of 2026, grassroots action helped secure grid protection as a top-five legislative priority at the Texas GOP State Convention.

That victory did not happen by accident. It happened because informed Texans showed up, spoke out and refused to let grid security be ignored.

In this interview, Nancy and I explain what we accomplished at the State Convention, why it matters and how these victories can shape the next stage of the fight. You will want to hear this part of our conversation!

We also discuss recent PUCT activity, battery-storage risks, proposed 765 kV transmission lines, property rights, rising costs for ratepayers and the urgent need for reliable, dispatchable generation.

Join us at the Texas Capitol on July 29

If you can, please join us July 29 in Austin at the Texas State Capitol. The Senate Business and Commerce Committee has invited We the People of Texas to share how the proposed 765 kV transmission lines will affect our property, our pristine land, and our livelihoods.

These lines are essentially $100 billion extension cords. They will create ZERO new gigawatts of energy while consuming more than 70,000 acres of private property.

Texans deserve to be heard before this enormous financial and property-rights burden is placed on them.

If you cannot join us in Austin, please sign our letter here.

I will share your name with my testimony. An email will also be sent directly to your legislators and the Public Utility Commission of Texas so they know where you stand. Here is the truth: the arrows are coming from many directions. No individual or organization can watch them all.

That is why partnership matters.

Secure the Grid Texas addresses immediate operational dangers. American Energy Works confronts the long-term strategic campaign. Together, we are defending the reliable electricity our families, economy and national security depend upon.

The grid is too important to surrender through sudden attack, or slow strategic decline.

Watch the full interview on OBBM Network TV

Please share this with your neighbors, local officials and anyone concerned about the future of American energy.