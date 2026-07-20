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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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Think about windless nights as the biggest internal threat to the grid.

And widespread awareness of wind droughts can be a powerful weapon to mobilise the voters to demand action.

Beware the wind drought trap.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap-revised

Wind and solar ain't real capacity.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

They are parasites on the grid.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves

FOR WANT OF CHECKING THE WIND SUPPLY, KINGDOMS ARE BEING LOST.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

Stop the nonsense.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/enough-of-the-decarbonisation-cult

Alert and mobilize the voters.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

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