I have great news.

The conversation about private climate risk scores and American home values is spreading.

Just a few weeks ago, The Daily Caller covered my report, The Climate Score Scam: How Wall Street Is Quietly Undermining American Home Values, published with the American Energy Institute and Consumers’ Research.

Now, The National Desk has picked up the story and interviewed me about why every American homeowner should be paying attention.

This growing national attention matters. The more Americans learn about what is happening, the harder it becomes for private companies, real estate platforms, and government officials to ignore the questions homeowners are asking.

But national attention is only the beginning.

Imagine discovering that a private company has placed an arbitrary climate risk score on your home.

You did not request it. You did not approve it. You were not shown how it was calculated. And you have no way to dispute it.

Yet that score is displayed for potential buyers on major real estate websites and could influence how they view the value and safety of your property.

Would you accept that?

I would not.

For most Americans, a home is their largest financial asset and their best opportunity to build generational wealth. It represents years of work, sacrifice, savings, and responsibility.

Our homes are not testing grounds for secret climate models.

Private companies are assigning climate risk scores to American properties using proprietary, opaque, “future looking” models. Major real estate websites, including Zillow and Realtor.com, have placed these scores before potential buyers without the homeowner’s permission.

These private scores can contradict FEMA’s official flood maps. Yet homeowners are given little transparency into how the scores were created and no clear process for challenging them when they are inaccurate.

That is unacceptable.

If a private company placed a climate risk score on your home, would you want to know:

• Who created it?

• How it was calculated?

• Why it differs from government data?

• Whether it could influence potential buyers?

• Who benefits from displaying it?

• How to challenge or remove it if it is wrong?

Every homeowner deserves answers.

Congress must investigate how these private climate risk scores are developed, displayed, distributed, and used in America’s housing market.

State attorneys general should examine whether homeowners and buyers are being adequately protected from inaccurate or misleading property information.

State legislators should determine what rights homeowners have when private scores conflict with official government data or damage the perceived value of their property.

Homeowners deserve transparency. They deserve accountability. They deserve a fair process for challenging information that could affect their largest investment.

Private companies should not have this much influence over America’s housing market without meaningful oversight.

Should they be allowed to place arbitrary scores on our homes and show them to buyers without our permission?

I say NO!

Watch the Interviews

Watch my original interview with Realtor Stephanie Cross, who broke this story and revealed what happened after a private climate risk score appeared on her client’s property:

Follow the Money: ESG, Zillow, and Your Home’s Value

Then watch my interview with The National Desk about why this issue should concern every American homeowner:

Climate Risk Scores on Home Listings Draw National Scrutiny

Read the Full Report

The Climate Score Scam: How Wall Street Is Quietly Undermining American Home Values

Help Me Keep This Conversation Going

Send these interviews and the report to:

• Your United States representative

• Your United States senators

• Your state attorney general

• Your state representative and state senator

• Realtors and homeowner organizations in your community

• Local reporters and media outlets

Ask them one direct question:

What will you do to protect homeowners from private climate risk scores that lack transparency, accountability, and a meaningful process for appeal?

Please do not assume someone else will send it.

Public attention creates pressure.

Pressure creates accountability.

Accountability creates action.

This affects every American homeowner.

This affects all of us.