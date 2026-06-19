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Susan Bell's avatar
Susan Bell
6d

Thank you for getting the word out.

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JF's avatar
JF
4d

Thanks Molly - we all need to speak up - they need to get this right, we have a proven problem, URI was the result - time to change how our grid operates and return to generation that will sustain us, our bills are high enough.

Our solutions should not be more of the same old business as usual.

WE don't need the slow creep of government regulations taking our land without our input and we don't need to pay for batteries, who rely on a volatile market making prices high.

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