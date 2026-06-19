Texas, We Need Your Voice
Your personal story can make a difference at the June 25 PUC hearing.
Texas, We Need Your Voice.
The Texas Public Utility Commission is listening, and now we have a seat at the table!
On Thursday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m., the PUC will hear testimony on proposals that would fast-track more battery storage systems and transmission projects. We know batteries and transmission lines don’t generate a single watt of electricity. Texas needs new reliable, affordable energy that can power our homes, businesses, farms, economy, national security, and future.
If rising electric bills, grid reliability concerns, or energy costs have affected your family, farm, business, church, or community, please come share your story. Personal testimony matters.
We are asking Texans to show up, be respectful, be factual, and keep comments to 2 minutes.
Date: Thursday, June 25
Time: 9:30 a.m. (Please plan to arrive by 9:00 a.m.)
Location: William B. Travis Building, 1701 N. Congress Ave., Austin
Here is a one-page guide with background information, talking points, and instructions for testifying.
For additional information and updates, visit : AmericanEnergyWorks.com
The decisions being made today will affect Texas families for years to come. Please join us and invite others who care about reliable, affordable energy to do the same.
Your voice matters. Please share this message and help us fill the room.
Reliable energy is not a partisan issue. It’s a Texas issue.
Thank you and God bless you!
Molly
Thank you for getting the word out.
Thanks Molly - we all need to speak up - they need to get this right, we have a proven problem, URI was the result - time to change how our grid operates and return to generation that will sustain us, our bills are high enough.
Our solutions should not be more of the same old business as usual.
WE don't need the slow creep of government regulations taking our land without our input and we don't need to pay for batteries, who rely on a volatile market making prices high.