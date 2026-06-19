Texas, We Need Your Voice.

The Texas Public Utility Commission is listening, and now we have a seat at the table!

On Thursday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m., the PUC will hear testimony on proposals that would fast-track more battery storage systems and transmission projects. We know batteries and transmission lines don’t generate a single watt of electricity. Texas needs new reliable, affordable energy that can power our homes, businesses, farms, economy, national security, and future.

If rising electric bills, grid reliability concerns, or energy costs have affected your family, farm, business, church, or community, please come share your story. Personal testimony matters.

We are asking Texans to show up, be respectful, be factual, and keep comments to 2 minutes.

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 9:30 a.m. (Please plan to arrive by 9:00 a.m.)

Location: William B. Travis Building, 1701 N. Congress Ave., Austin

Here is a one-page guide with background information, talking points, and instructions for testifying.

For additional information and updates, visit : AmericanEnergyWorks.com

The decisions being made today will affect Texas families for years to come. Please join us and invite others who care about reliable, affordable energy to do the same.

Your voice matters. Please share this message and help us fill the room.

Reliable energy is not a partisan issue. It’s a Texas issue.

Thank you and God bless you!

Molly