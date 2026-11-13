Well, Texas, our PUC has let us down again, but the fight isn’t over.

Yesterday, the Public Utility Commission declined to put the 765-kV lines rehearing requests on its agenda, leaving them to expire without action. For those continuing the challenge, the next step is district court in Austin.

That development came after I recorded my latest American Energy Works interview with Joanna Friebele, an Erath County landowner and pro se intervenor challenging the Dinosaur to Longshore transmission line under the Permian Basin Reliability Plan.

Joanna filed an 80-page motion herself asking the PUC to reconsider its approval. She has followed this plan since it was House Bill 5066, and she is asking questions every Texas landowner and ratepayer deserves to hear answered.

Why were so many people not notified? Why were so many habitable structures left off the maps? How reliable are the demand forecasts, since we know the one ERCOT is relying on isn’t the one they commissioned? Why are we, the residential ratepayers and landowners, going to be forced to shoulder the cost of these monstrosities even though none of us will receive any more reliable power? Were reliable alternatives that are less expensive and less intrusive even considered?

In our conversation, Joanna describes what she sees as a lack of due process and due diligence. We discuss:

Missed landowner notices and notices that arrived too late to intervene.

Maps that omitted homes, airstrips, wells, and a school building.

Erath and Somervell counties’ 391 Commission and concerns about emergency radio communications.

The demand forecasts used to justify the plan and the costs facing Texas ratepayers.

Alternatives she advocates, including reconductoring, synchronous condensers, local natural gas, nuclear, and buried DC lines.

These are decisions with lasting consequences for private property, independent farms and ranches, electricity costs, and the reliability and affordability of Texas’ grid. Texans deserve a process that takes those consequences seriously.

You don’t have to live along the proposed routes to have something at stake. Your private property rights, your land, your wallet, and your voice in Texas’ energy future matter.

Watch my interview with Joanna Friebele:

Then read her motion in PUC Docket 59315 and share this conversation with your legislators. Ask them to demand a full stop to these 765-kV lines on day one of the 90th legislative session, January 12, 2027. Ask them to require ERCOT and the PUC to answer the concerns Joanna raises and explain what they will do to protect landowners and ratepayers.

The fight isn’t over. Texans deserve answers and a say in what comes next.