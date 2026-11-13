Well, Texas, our PUC has let us down again, but the fight isn’t over.
Yesterday, the Public Utility Commission declined to put the 765-kV lines rehearing requests on its agenda, leaving them to expire without action. For those continuing the challenge, the next step is district court in Austin.
That development came after I recorded my latest American Energy Works interview with Joanna Friebele, an Erath County landowner and pro se intervenor challenging the Dinosaur to Longshore transmission line under the Permian Basin Reliability Plan.
Joanna filed an 80-page motion herself asking the PUC to reconsider its approval. She has followed this plan since it was House Bill 5066, and she is asking questions every Texas landowner and ratepayer deserves to hear answered.
Why were so many people not notified? Why were so many habitable structures left off the maps? How reliable are the demand forecasts, since we know the one ERCOT is relying on isn’t the one they commissioned? Why are we, the residential ratepayers and landowners, going to be forced to shoulder the cost of these monstrosities even though none of us will receive any more reliable power? Were reliable alternatives that are less expensive and less intrusive even considered?
In our conversation, Joanna describes what she sees as a lack of due process and due diligence. We discuss:
Missed landowner notices and notices that arrived too late to intervene.
Maps that omitted homes, airstrips, wells, and a school building.
Erath and Somervell counties’ 391 Commission and concerns about emergency radio communications.
The demand forecasts used to justify the plan and the costs facing Texas ratepayers.
Alternatives she advocates, including reconductoring, synchronous condensers, local natural gas, nuclear, and buried DC lines.
These are decisions with lasting consequences for private property, independent farms and ranches, electricity costs, and the reliability and affordability of Texas’ grid. Texans deserve a process that takes those consequences seriously.
You don’t have to live along the proposed routes to have something at stake. Your private property rights, your land, your wallet, and your voice in Texas’ energy future matter.
Watch my interview with Joanna Friebele:
Then read her motion in PUC Docket 59315 and share this conversation with your legislators. Ask them to demand a full stop to these 765-kV lines on day one of the 90th legislative session, January 12, 2027. Ask them to require ERCOT and the PUC to answer the concerns Joanna raises and explain what they will do to protect landowners and ratepayers.
The fight isn’t over. Texans deserve answers and a say in what comes next.
Thank you Molly for helping to get this message out. Now the PUC has decided not to put our rehearings on the agenda - but they have not denied them either - so I guess we wait out the 100 days and on to district court. Things need to change and ordinary people need to be heard. And ERCOT and PUC need to be brought to task - if we need this bring a good case - not this crock....there you have it ... I am being about as technical as they are!!!
Good load forecast figures - still don't have them - maybe Dec?
Good cost allocations... it's been a while they have been working on this - and guess what we learned - the system is being gamed... who would have ever considered that!
And Oncor - well they need to learn we actually have good technology that is actually up to date. They are relying on landowners desperate to protect themselves to give Oncor information on the ground they could not be bothered finding themselves. Pay better consultants!
So much wrong with this - but we brought no evidence they say. In the real world Oncor was the one who should have brought good evidence and ERCOT should have been a party to defend their study, which by the way was paid for by Oncor in 2019, at least the first one... that company was bought by S&P Global and they brought the second study. They got paid too. The third study naming the 765 kV line should be used in a study was by Google and the Texas Energy Buyers Association and done by Siemens, April 2025.
The projects were actually allocated to the TSPs in December 2024... 765 kV had already been decided. The CCN had a predetermined outcome and all the fight we brought to the table seemed irrelevant. But it is not over yet!