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JF
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Thank you Molly for helping to get this message out. Now the PUC has decided not to put our rehearings on the agenda - but they have not denied them either - so I guess we wait out the 100 days and on to district court. Things need to change and ordinary people need to be heard. And ERCOT and PUC need to be brought to task - if we need this bring a good case - not this crock....there you have it ... I am being about as technical as they are!!!

Good load forecast figures - still don't have them - maybe Dec?

Good cost allocations... it's been a while they have been working on this - and guess what we learned - the system is being gamed... who would have ever considered that!

And Oncor - well they need to learn we actually have good technology that is actually up to date. They are relying on landowners desperate to protect themselves to give Oncor information on the ground they could not be bothered finding themselves. Pay better consultants!

So much wrong with this - but we brought no evidence they say. In the real world Oncor was the one who should have brought good evidence and ERCOT should have been a party to defend their study, which by the way was paid for by Oncor in 2019, at least the first one... that company was bought by S&P Global and they brought the second study. They got paid too. The third study naming the 765 kV line should be used in a study was by Google and the Texas Energy Buyers Association and done by Siemens, April 2025.

The projects were actually allocated to the TSPs in December 2024... 765 kV had already been decided. The CCN had a predetermined outcome and all the fight we brought to the table seemed irrelevant. But it is not over yet!

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