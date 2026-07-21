Fellow Texans,

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., the Texas Senate Business & Commerce Committee will hear public testimony on two issues affecting every Texan:

The affordability and reliability of our electric grid

The impact of proposed 765-kV transmission lines on private property

RatepayersFirst, American Energy Works, and Secure the Grid Texas will be there, and we need you with us.

The lobbyists and special interests will arrive ready to make their positions known. On July 29, Texas ratepayers and landowners will fill the room and make ours known, too!

Every Texan has skin in this game!

Texas families are feeling the pressure of rising electric bills. The Texas Public Policy Foundation reports that Texas electricity prices increased 28% in just four years.

Landowners along proposed 765-kV corridors could lose control of property their families have owned and worked for generations.

Meanwhile, Texans could be asked to pay billions for enormous transmission lines carrying weather-dependent electricity into the Permian Basin—one of the most natural-gas-rich regions on Earth.

It is like hauling sand to the beach—except Texans pay billions for the truck, and landowners surrender control of their land to build the road.

These lines transport electricity. They do not generate the reliable power our growing state needs.

These are billion-dollar extension cords. Texans deserve clear answers about whether they are necessary, who benefits, who pays, and how our property rights will be protected.

Join us at the Capitol

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Hearing begins at 9:00 a.m.

Hearing Room E1.012

Texas Capitol Extension

Read the official Senate hearing notice.

Public testimony is limited to two minutes. You can speak, support your neighbors, or simply stand with us. Your presence matters.

Come early—the testimony sign-up iPads may open anytime from 8:00 to 8:55 a.m.

Come early and meet the Ratepayers First crew!

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., join us in:

Legislative Conference Center, Room E2.002

One floor below the hearing room

Come meet the rare breed of Texans who are actually standing up for the people paying the bills!

Review your testimony, get a few speaking tips, meet like-minded Texans, or simply hang out with us and watch the hearing. This will be our home base, gathering spot, and overflow room throughout the morning.

The lobbyists have plenty of people representing their interests. This room is for We the People.

The Capitol Visitors Parking Garage is located at 1201 San Jacinto Boulevard.

Maps, directions, hearing information, and testimony tips are available here:

VIEW THE JULY 29 CAPITOL GUIDE

Bringing written testimony?

Bring 15 copies, with your name or organization on each copy, and email a digital version to:

Annika.Vandayar_sc@senate.texas.gov

Add your voice today

Supporting us from home? You can still make your voice heard.

EMAIL YOUR LAWMAKERS, THE PUC, AND ADD YOUR NAME TO OUR LETTER AND TESTIMONY

GET TESTIMONY TIPS AND VOLUNTEER INFORMATION

This is our opportunity to show the Legislature, the Public Utility Commission, and Governor Abbott that Texans are paying attention.

We care about affordable electricity.

We care about a reliable grid.

We care about private property rights.

And we expect our government to care, too.

Please forward this message to your friends, family, neighbors, and fellow landowners.

Bring your testimony. Bring your neighbors. Bring your resolve.

The greater our numbers, the stronger our message.

Where Texas goes, America goes.

God bless you, and God bless Texas!