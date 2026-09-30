Watch my full interview with Jason Isaac here

Most Texans are busy working, raising families, paying bills, and trying to build something worth passing down. They do not have time to follow every regulatory hearing, corporate emissions pledge, tax credit, or ERCOT study.

But those decisions have a way of finding us.

They show up in our electric bills. They cross land that has been in Texas families for generations. They affect whether our grid has enough reliable power when Texans need it most. They can even threaten the independent farms and ranches that help keep America’s food supply in American hands.

That is why I sat down with former Texas State Representative Jason Isaac, founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute.

We connected two fights that most people have probably never heard discussed together: ExxonMobil’s Rose carbon capture and storage project and the massive 765-kV transmission expansion planned to serve the Texas Permian Basin.

Here is the question at the heart of our conversation:

If a corporation voluntarily adopts a net-zero commitment that neither Texas nor the United States requires, why should taxpayers, ratepayers, and Texas landowners be forced to finance the infrastructure needed to fulfill it?

ExxonMobil has committed to reaching net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across its Permian operations. Electrification is central to that plan, and more electrification means greater electricity demand.

But here is what deserves scrutiny: ERCOT used the higher-demand S&P Global forecast commissioned by six major oil and gas companies to help justify this massive transmission buildout, rather than the lower-demand study ERCOT itself commissioned from the University of Texas. What happened to the University of Texas study? Inquiring minds want to know.

Those transmission lines will move electricity into the Permian. They will not create a single new kilowatt of power.

Texas is sitting on one of the most natural-gas-rich regions on Earth. Why is such a large part of the proposed answer centered on enormous import lines intended to move more weather-dependent electricity, instead of pairing necessary regional transmission with new, local, dispatchable generation?

And why should ordinary Texans be handed the bill?

The money in your wallet is private property. The farm or ranch your family worked decades to acquire is private property. The food independence provided by America’s farmers and ranchers is vital to our freedom and national security. All of it deserves protection.

When enormous transmission lines are routed across land, we risk losing agricultural acreage, disrupting multigenerational family businesses, changing the character of rural Texas, and weakening our control over our own food supply.

Consider the economics. As Jason explains in our interview, ExxonMobil made $14.5 billion in profit last quarter, and now it wants about $5 billion more in taxpayer subsidies for carbon capture. Why is a corporation that profitable not financing its voluntary climate agenda with its own money instead of ours?

When ratepayers finance billions of dollars in infrastructure for large, wealthy corporate users, who frankly do not need our money, that hurts the working family trying to keep the lights on, the small business trying to make payroll, and the senior citizen living on a fixed income. Do we, or do we not, want all Texans to have affordable, reliable energy?

And after Texans pay for all that transmission, which, remember, creates no new electricity, we will still need to pay for the reliable generation that actually produces it.

President Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, twice. Shockingly, several publicly traded American corporations continue pursuing net-zero commitments aligned with international climate rules. They are free to make those commitments, on their own dime. But they should not be free to send the bill to families who never agreed to them.

Their pledge. Their infrastructure. Their cost.

In this interview, Jason and I discuss:

What Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions actually mean

Why ExxonMobil is electrifying its Permian operations

How the Rose carbon capture project is financed

How ExxonMobil’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, the 765-kV STEP Plan, and the Rose carbon capture project are connected

Why Jason opposed the Rose permit before the Railroad Commission

How corporate demand forecasts influenced the Permian transmission plan

Why transmission moves electricity but does not generate it

What the 765-kV lines could mean for electric bills, farms, ranches, and private property

What Texans can do before the next legislative session

If you work hard for your money, value American energy independence, care about the future of rural Texas, or believe corporations should pay for their own voluntary political commitments, this conversation is for you.

Watch my full interview with Jason Isaac on YouTube.

Learn more and join the effort to protect what’s in your wallet at RatepayersFirst.org.

Voluntary globalist ESG commitments should not become our burden.