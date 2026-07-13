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She Just Wanted to Build a School

She was looking for a way to serve.

What started in 2015 with just 13 students meeting in a borrowed church classroom has grown into White Horse Christian Academy, now serving 189 students with 35 teachers on a beautiful campus in Erath County. Along the way, Vanessa and her husband invested their own land, their own savings, and took on the financial responsibility of building a school their community asked for and trusted them to create.

Today, that dream faces an uncertain future.

A proposed 765-kV transmission line, among the highest-voltage transmission lines in the world, is planned just 270 feet from the school’s playground, crossing the Halford family’s ranch and the very property set aside for future classrooms, athletic fields, and agricultural facilities. The maps used during Oncor’s routing process were based on 2022 aerial imagery, before the new school building and much of the growing campus existed.

Parents have told Vanessa they are concerned about sending their children to school so close to the proposed line. If enrollment declines, the school’s future could be at risk.

Vanessa became an intervenor before the Public Utility Commission, spending several days in Austin learning a complex legal process, filing testimony, and speaking under oath to defend her students, her school, and her family’s livelihood.

When she finally had the opportunity to question the utility’s witnesses, she focused on two issues no one could definitively answer.

First, would the company commit to background checks for every worker who would be on-site near children just 270 feet from the playground?

Second, how would it protect students from the long-term effects of daily exposure to the first 765-kV transmission lines ever proposed in ERCOT?

The response she received was the same both times: “We will negotiate.”

Not yes.

Not no.

She also asked what this project would mean for her family’s future if the line divides their ranch, limits the school’s planned expansion, and places the new campus at risk. For the parents who entrusted their children to White Horse Christian Academy, it raises another difficult question:

If this school can no longer thrive, where will those children go?

Her Story Is Not Unique

Across Texas, hundreds of families, ranchers, farmers, schools, churches, and small businesses are facing similar questions as the proposed 765-kV transmission projects move forward.

Vanessa’s story is just one of hundreds.

In just one of the three proposed 765-kV corridors, I’ve been made aware of hundreds of landowners who were not notified in time to intervene and have their voices heard during the routing process. That is one reason I am committed to sharing as many of these stories as possible.

Behind every line on a map is a family, a livelihood, and a community.

Is There a Better Way?

The Texas Public Policy Foundation estimates these transmission projects could ultimately cost $33 billion to $100 billion while requiring approximately 70,000 acres of private property for new transmission corridors.

Many Texans, myself included, believe there is a better, more moral path: one that balances our energy needs with responsible stewardship of the land, respect for private property, and care for the families and communities who call it home. Building affordable, reliable, dispatchable generation closer to where electricity is needed is one way to pursue that balance.

Before Texas commits to the first 765-kV transmission lines in ERCOT history, many are asking the Public Utility Commission to pause these projects and allow the Legislature an opportunity to evaluate our future energy needs and the most effective way to meet them.

I believe families like the Halfords deserve that consideration.

I hope you’ll take a few minutes to watch our conversation.

Then ask yourself, your Texas state legislators and the TX PUC:

Have we fully explored every reasonable alternative before permanently changing communities like this?

🎥 Watch the interview here