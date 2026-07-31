Thank you to KLTV and reporter April Pierdant for helping Texans tell the truth about the proposed 765-kV transmission lines and for including my video interview.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Texans traveled to the State Capitol to testify before the Senate Business and Commerce Committee. Many began their day at 3:30 a.m. to catch buses to Austin, then remained at the Capitol past midnight for the opportunity to be heard.

They came because they love Texas. They came to defend their homes, family land, independent farms and ranches, and the freedoms that have always defined our state.

The proposed transmission plan carries an estimated $33 billion in capital costs and nearly $100 billion in lifetime costs. Residential ratepayers across Texas will share that burden, even though the lines are being built to serve industrial demand in the Permian Basin. Families will receive no additional generation from these lines, while large industrial users gain access to additional capacity, renewable-energy incentives, and the principal commercial benefits.

Transmission lines move electricity. They do not generate it. After spending nearly $100 billion, Texas will not gain a single new megawatt of the reliable power our growing state urgently needs.

The price will not be measured only in electric bills. These routes threaten tens of thousands of acres of private property and productive agricultural land. They could divide independent farms and ranches, disrupt multigenerational businesses, weaken our food supply, and destroy family legacies that took generations to build.

Our farmers and ranchers feed us. A state and nation that cannot produce its own food cannot remain truly independent, secure, or free.

I was honored to stand alongside courageous Texans like Nancy White and explain why we are calling for a better solution. Protect private property. Preserve Texas agriculture. Build reliable generation close to where the electricity is needed.

We are Texas. We already have an abundance of reliable energy in the Permian Basin. Let’s use it.

Please read the KLTV article, watch the interviews, and share these Texans’ stories:

https://www.kltv.com/2026/07/30/east-texans-push-back-proposed-extra-high-voltage-transmission-lines/