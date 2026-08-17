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The Terrell family has cared for this land since the World War II era.

Frank Terrell’s connection to ranching began when he was just a boy. He was only 10 years old when he got his first tractor. That childhood beginning grew into Great Southern Ranch, an independent family cattle operation built through decades of hard work, sacrifice, and responsible stewardship.

For more than eight decades, the family has raised cattle, cared for the grasslands, conserved resources, supported its community, and helped feed American families.

Great Southern Ranch is not simply a piece of property on a map. It is the Terrell family’s livelihood, history, and legacy.

Now, a proposed 765 kV transmission line could cut through the middle of this working ranch, fragmenting the land and permanently changing how the family operates.

Their Family Story

In my latest American Energy Works interview, I speak with Frank and Cathy Terrell and their daughters, Bonnie Terrell and Paige Castleberry.

Together, they explain what this project could mean for their cattle operation, their land, their livelihood, and the future their family has worked so hard to preserve.

Their story is deeply personal, but it represents something much larger.

Across Texas, families, farmers, ranchers, schools, and small businesses face the possibility that enormous transmission corridors could divide their properties and disrupt what they have spent generations building.

America cannot afford to lose another independent farm or ranch.

The United States cattle herd is near its lowest level in approximately 75 years. Every acre of productive farmland matters. Every independent cattle operation matters. Every family willing to do the difficult work of producing our food matters.

When a working ranch is divided or made more difficult to operate, the consequences reach far beyond one property owner. We risk losing food production, rural jobs, local economic activity, agricultural knowledge, and another piece of our national independence.

If we allow our farms and ranches to disappear, whom will we trust to fill the gap in America’s food supply?

Texas Must Ask the Hard Questions

Texas is being pushed toward what I believe is the most expensive and inefficient solution available: spending as much as $100 billion on massive 765 kV transmission lines (extension cords) stretching across our state.

These lines threaten private property, decades old businesses, productive farmland, and all Texans’ wallets.

Before our state commits ratepayers to this enormous expense, we must ask serious questions.

Has the need for these projects been clearly demonstrated? Based on recent testimony before the Texas Senate and the Public Utility Commission, I believe the answer is no.

Have we honestly evaluated less expensive and less destructive alternatives? Again, recent testimony indicates the answer is no.

Are the consequences for working ranches, food production, rural economies, private property, and our national food security receiving sufficient consideration?

Why would Texas build enormous transmission corridors across the state before fully considering reliable generation closer to where electricity is needed?

There Is a Better Solution

Building reliable, affordable thermal generation close to demand should always be the first option Texas considers.

Our state has an abundant supply of natural gas. It is plentiful, affordable, and capable of providing dependable electricity day and night, regardless of the weather.

Generating electricity closer to demand would reduce the need for massive transmission corridors across Texas. It would also help prevent billions of dollars in unnecessary costs from being added to our electric bills.

Most importantly, it would protect private landowners from being forced to surrender precious property, decades old businesses, working farms and ranches, and the land that supports our food supply.

We do not have to choose between a reliable electric grid and the rights of Texas families.

Texas can strengthen its grid while protecting our property, our wallets, our food supply, and the productive land that makes our state strong.

Please Watch and Take Action

Please watch and share the Terrell family’s story:

Great Southern Ranch: An 83 Year Legacy at Risk. Stop the 765 kV Line

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

Then join the Terrell family and me at the Texas Capitol this Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Come testify before the House State Affairs Committee, or help us fill the room in support and show lawmakers that Texans care about private property, affordable electricity, reliable energy, and our food supply.

If you cannot attend, you can still make your voice heard. Use our Call to Action to email Chairman Ken King and the House State Affairs Committee.

JOIN THE CALL TO ACTION

Ask the Committee to stop the proposed 765 kV lines and fully consider a more reliable, affordable, and responsible solution.

Every voice counts. Every seat counts.

The time to defend Texas property rights, Texas ratepayers, and our food supply is now.