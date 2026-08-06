Watch the full interview here

Shockingly, our U.S. beef supply is already at a 75-year low. And in the heart of Texas, we keep paving over the ranches that produce it.

“We are the Cowboy Capital of the World. Agriculture has been our base.” That’s how Erath County Judge Brandon Huckabee described his community to us, a fitting starting point for a conversation about the proposed 765-kV transmission lines, a project that would cut across the multi-generational farms and ranches that built that identity.

I sat down with Judge Huckabee, who chairs the Erath–Somervell Sub-Regional Planning Commission and is himself a landowner, to talk about what’s at stake, and why he’s spent so much of the past year fighting for his community.

A question every Texan should sit with

If more of our independent farms and ranches are crushed by big corporations or converted into utility corridors and other infrastructure, serving as a bandaid rather than fixing our broken energy market, where will our food supply come from?

The real fix, in Judge Huckabee’s view and mine, is valuing and building dispatchable, thermal power close to where it’s needed. Texas has an abundance of it, and it’s the most cost-effective and moral option available.

We need to wake up and take a good look at what our government energy policies have allowed: the slow erosion of America’s family farms and ranches, which have long provided the food, fiber, and fuel that sustain this country. Their future affects all of our future, and it deserves careful consideration whenever major infrastructure projects are proposed, especially when we know there is a better way.

A legacy on the line

Judge Huckabee says the proposed 765-kV transmission lines are set to cross multi-generational farms and ranches that have been in these families for generations. “It’s not just land,” he told us. “It’s a legacy to leave future generations.”

The due-diligence gaps

These lines won’t generate a single new electron of power. Judge Huckabee raises serious gaps in the process behind them: a groundwater district that says it was never consulted, despite knowing exactly where the county’s water wells are located. A federal take permit that omits ten endangered species present on affected land. An intervenor process so compressed that hundreds of landowners were shut out on technicalities, filing forms late or incomplete. And guess what? They aren't attorneys, and the few lawyers who handle this kind of filing are scarce and expensive.

“This should be a several month long process that was crammed into days,” Judge Huckabee told us.

The personal investment

And here’s something I greatly admire, and am sure the rest of his community does too: Judge Huckabee’s personal investment behind this fight. Countless hours helping neighbors complete paperwork and filings. His own office turned into a filing center: internet, computers, and know-how for residents who had nowhere else to turn. That’s what excellent leadership looks like, and Erath County is fortunate to have it.

Who this project really serves

Judge Huckabee raised one more question I can’t stop thinking about: is this project really about meeting demand in the natural-gas-rich Permian Basin, or about helping corporations hit globalist ESG targets, at the expense of Texas landowners and residential ratepayers who never get a vote on either one?

I agree with him. What do you think?

Watch the full interview

Judge Huckabee’s full conversation covers the origins of the Erath–Somervell commission, the practical barriers residents faced in participating, and what he wants the PUC, state legislators, and Governor Abbott to understand before a decision is made. Watch it here: [LINK]