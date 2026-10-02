Watch full interview here



Three days before the Supreme Court hears a major climate liability case, it’s heading into arguments with only eight justices.

On September 28, Justice Samuel Alito recused himself from Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, the case that could decide whether American trial lawyers can sue American energy companies out of existence, under the guise of “climate change.” He hasn’t explained why, though he’s recused from oil-and-gas-adjacent cases before over his stock holdings. That leaves eight justices to hear arguments on October 5.

Fast facts:

Oral arguments: October 5, 2026

Eight justices will decide it after Alito’s recusal

A 4-4 tie automatically affirms the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling letting Boulder’s suit proceed, no opinion required

Similar suits are already pending in California, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New Jersey

The Case

It’s happening in the same stretch of time the EPA, thankfully, just tore up the largest set of power plant regulations in U.S. history, rules that were never really about pollution, they were about making American coal and gas too expensive to run. Different venues, a U.S. courtroom and a U.S. federal agency, but the same fight against American energy.

Suncor v. Boulder could decide whether a single county can drag an energy company into state court and hold it liable, under state law, for the weather. And if the Court doesn’t rule squarely on it, the lower-court ruling that’s currently on the books in Colorado does the deciding instead, by default, without nine justices ever weighing in on the merits.

Who’s Paying for This?

Follow the money beyond Boulder to the broader climate litigation campaign.

According to the American Energy Institute’s report, Climate Lawfare: Advancing the Green New Deal By Lawsuit, Sher Edling, the firm behind 26 climate nuisance cases, received $8.3 million from New Venture Fund between 2021 and 2023, $5.3 million from Resources Legacy Fund between 2017 and 2022, and a $235,000 contribution from Tides Foundation in 2022.

Then there’s the judicial-education side. The American Energy Institute’s report, The Environmental Law Institute’s Climate Judiciary Project (CJP) is corruptly influencing the courts and destroying the rule of law to promote questionable climate science, says the project reached more than 2,000 judges across 44 events since 2018. It identifies two foundations supporting both the project and the Collective Action Fund, which helps finance Sher Edling’s climate litigation:

JPB Foundation: at least $2 million committed to the Climate Judiciary Project and $4.45 million to the Collective Action Fund through New Venture Fund.

Hewlett Foundation: $500,000 for the Climate Judiciary Project and $150,000 for the Collective Action Fund.

The report also identifies $1 million from ClimateWorks for the judicial project.

The same foundations helping fund climate litigation are also supporting climate education for judges. That overlap deserves scrutiny. Who’s paying to bring these cases, and who’s paying to teach/taint judges about the very issues those cases raise?

“Now, there’s been the suggestion that interstate emissions have always been subject to regulation by the state. That’s not true. States can regulate and can apply their law to impose liability for activities in their state. They cannot apply their laws to activities outside the state … Generally speaking, if Colorado doesn’t like what ExxonMobil is doing and the extent to which they’re contributing to something that they think is harming them, they cannot sue ExxonMobil under their law for activities here in Texas. That’s basic.”

— Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr

That’s the plain-English version of the constitutional question at the heart of this case. Whether the Court actually answers it now depends on eight justices instead of nine.

My concern is straightforward. We all depend on energy, and these lawsuits make producing it more expensive and more uncertain. What happens when energy companies have to fight case after case, state after state, for years? What happens to investment, affordability, and reliability when those legal costs are passed down to all of us?

Every family has a stake in this. Energy costs reach into our grocery bills, transportation, hospitals, and businesses. Energy independence is national security.

Hon. Jason Isaac, founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute, joins me to break down the case, the funding, and who benefits when American energy gets weaker.

If the justices split 4-4, nobody has to answer for it, the lower court’s ruling just quietly stands, and the playbook moves to the next state. That’s what’s at stake as the justices hear arguments on October 5, whether or not it makes the evening news.

Think everyday life is expensive now? Imagine reliable energy becoming a luxury good only the elite get to enjoy.

I, for one, would really miss air conditioning and indoor plumbing. What would you miss?

Watch our conversation and share it with someone who pays a power bill.