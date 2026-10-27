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Why did Texas regulators approve a major electric transmission line across land tied to the same businessman whose proposed wind development helped spur legislation to protect our grid?

I recently sat down with Randy Nunns, a Val Verde County landowner and past president of the Devils River Conservancy. He walks us through the ownership trail, advance warnings, and court filings that he says should have put this issue beyond dispute. According to his analysis, the approved Howard–Solstice 765-kV transmission route crosses approximately seven miles of property owned through companies controlled by Chinese billionaire Sun Guangxin.

Randy explains how Sun’s proposed wind development in Val Verde County, home to Laughlin Air Force Base, helped spark the national security concerns behind LSIPA. He also discusses Sun’s reported ties to the Chinese Communist Party and statements he cites about Sun’s allegiance to China’s leadership. Now, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) has approved a route across land Randy identifies as connected to that same owner. On what planet does the PUC think this is acceptable? Has our PUC gone completely rogue?

Randy brings the receipts

Randy says he warned representatives of AEP Texas, CPS Energy, and their consultant about the ownership in September 2025, followed up by email, and received acknowledgments. Yet when the utilities filed their routes in March 2026, he counted 59 of 77 alternatives crossing land he identified as controlled by Sun’s companies in Val Verde County. That’s nearly 77% of the proposed routes. How could they miss something this significant after being warned?

He also describes warnings from State Representative Eddie Morales, Val Verde County’s participation in the proceeding, and concerns raised by other landowners. Yet, according to Randy, the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH) judges concluded that the evidentiary record did not establish the ownership necessary to demonstrate a violation of LSIPA. What did regulators do with those warnings? What ownership records did the utilities examine?

The lawsuit makes this harder to dismiss

Randy points to federal litigation in which the companies identified Harvest Texas LLC and Brazos Highland Properties as subsidiaries of Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Corporation. According to Randy, PUC Chairman Thomas Gleeson was named in that litigation challenging LSIPA.

How can the PUC accept that ownership was not established when its own chairman had every reason to know who was behind these companies? As Randy describes it, PUC officials were defending the infrastructure protection law in one proceeding while the commission approved a route across land tied to the companies challenging it. Texans deserve an explanation.

Private citizens should not have to piece together corporate records, regulatory filings, and court proceedings to establish facts central to protecting our grid. Landowners describe a rushed process, outdated maps, and repeated warnings that went unaddressed. They are doing the homework the utilities and regulators should have done before approval, and paying for it on their own dime.

Our grid deserves more than an assurance

Our electric grid powers homes, water systems, hospitals, businesses, and military operations. Texans should not be forced to wait until infrastructure is built and hope for the best. What access would the landowner retain? What security assessment supports this route? How did the PUC determine that it complies with Texas law?

As we’ve covered in previous episodes, legislators, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton have called for a stop. How many more warnings will it take?

Meanwhile, landowners are fighting to protect farms, ranches, schools, cemeteries, and their livelihoods. Texas Public Policy Foundation estimates a $100 billion lifetime cost for the broader transmission buildout, borne by ratepayers. These massive lines do not generate electricity themselves, and Texans deserve a full accounting of what they will receive for that enormous expense. I see this as an assault on Texans’ private property rights, land, and wallets.

The alarms are sounding. Pause this project, thoroughly review the evidence, and investigate what other dangers this rushed process may have missed. Texas passed infrastructure protections for a reason. The PUC must demonstrate that it is applying them.

Watch the interview. Demand answers.

Contact your Texas state representative and senator. Ask them to scrutinize the Howard–Solstice approval and demand a pause for a documented public review. Reference PUC Docket No. 59336.

Watch Episode 33 of American Energy Works with Randy Nunns

Listen to the timeline, examine the records Randy identifies, and share this interview. Texans deserve answers before they are forced to live with the consequences.