Bring Your Own Power: A Fix for Texas Ratepayers?

After months of pushing back against big oil and utility interests promoting expensive, intrusive 765 kV “extension cords” across private property, I’m beyond ready to discuss solutions. These lines won’t generate a single watt of electricity. Before forcing Texas families to shoulder more costs and landowners to surrender more rights, how about letting large industrial users bring their own power and pay their own way?

I’m grateful for anyone thinking outside the box to protect our electric grid’s reliability and our wallets. That’s why I sat down with Glen Lyons to discuss his brainchild: Bring Your Own Power (BYOP).

The idea is straightforward: let new large industrial users privately finance their own independent electricity systems, with generation built close to where the power is needed. Those customers and their investors carry the costs and responsibility for their supply.

And here’s a thought: put the generator near the customer, and perhaps we can skip the enormous “extension cord” across someone else’s ranch. Local generation could eliminate the need for some long-distance transmission built to serve those projects.

The part I especially like? Voluntary agreements with private property owners.

Want to use someone’s land? Ask them. Negotiate. Give them the freedom to say yes or no.

That farm or ranch may represent generations of blood, sweat, and tears. Grandparents didn’t work a lifetime to pass it down so someone else could treat it as the most convenient route between a power plant and a large corporation, with the bill handed to the rest of us.

Bring your own power. Pay for your own power. Negotiate for the land you need the old-fashioned way: honestly, intentionally, and with landowners having a true choice. Yes, I like this idea!

In our conversation, Glen and I explore how BYOP could help Texas meet growing industrial demand while protecting existing ratepayers, reliability, and property rights.

Texas can do two things at once: welcome new businesses that create jobs and pay taxes while respecting the Texans who’ve contributed to this state’s greatness for generations. Surely a state that champions private enterprise can appreciate private investment carrying its own costs.

Watch our conversation and tell me what you think:

[Interview link]