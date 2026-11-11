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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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Cut through the noise in the energy by building wind of literacy in the community to enable people to understand that there is no place for wind and solar on the grid.

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES

https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Public opinion may be broadly in favour of reducing emissions but hardly anyone knows about the existential threat of nocturnal wind droughts. Then there is little or no wind and solar input to the grid for 16 hours or more. BOTTOM LINE, THERE IS NO PLACE FOR WIND AND SOLAR ON THE GRID!

Many Republican lawmakers have been captured by the wind and solar lobbies so they defy the Trump administration and support ongoing subsidies and mandates for intermittent wind and solar that are apparently designed to drive coal out of the system.

When voters understand the threat of low winds at breakfast and dinnertime, they can lean on their local representatives to protect the supply of cheap and reliable conventional power (coal, gas, hydro, nuclear).

Encourage people to look at the grid dashboard at dawn and dusk, or breakfast and dinnertime. Delegate the youngest capable person in the house to check the grid and deliver a report at the table.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

LOCAL DASHBOARDS

AUSTRALIA https://www.nem-watch.info/widgets/reneweconomy/

TEXAS (ERCOT) https://www.gridstatus.io/live/ercot

BRITAIN https://grid.iamkate.com/

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