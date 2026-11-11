[Watch Interview Here]

An urgent-sounding request is not always a legal deadline. And a request to survey your land deserves careful attention before you sign.

Landowners along the approved Dinosaur Switch to Longshore Switch 765 kV transmission route are receiving requests from Oncor for information, survey access and proposed route adjustments. For families who have spent generations caring for their property, these requests carry real consequences.

I invited eminent domain attorney Nick Laurent of Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo to explain what he is seeing and what landowners should consider now.

Nick’s recommendation: consult an attorney about a negotiated survey-access agreement before signing Oncor’s standard form.

He suggests negotiating important terms with Oncor, including:

Requiring advance notice before crews enter.

Defining permitted survey activities and limiting invasive work.

Protecting gates, fences, livestock and other property.

Addressing insurance, responsibility for damage and restoration.

Requesting copies of reports specific to the property.

Staking the proposed easement’s centerline so owners can understand its location.

We also discuss what to consider if you have already signed an access form, how a Possession and Use Agreement differs from survey permission, and why an attorney with eminent domain experience can help as the process moves toward acquisition.

“A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Nick made it clear that his firm welcomes questions from affected landowners, even those they do not currently represent. He wants people to have the information they need to make informed decisions about their property.

If you have questions about an access request or the acquisition process, you can reach Nick and his team at Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo:

Phone: 512-478-4995

Website: barronadler.com

[Watch the interview HERE]

Before you sign, slow down. Read carefully. Ask questions. Talk with an attorney about your property and your unique circumstances.

Your signature matters. Don’t just give it away.

Please share this interview with a landowner who needs it.

God bless you, and God bless Texas.

This interview provides general information, not legal advice. Project developments and deadlines may have changed since recording.