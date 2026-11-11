An urgent-sounding request is not always a legal deadline. And a request to survey your land deserves careful attention before you sign.
Landowners along the approved Dinosaur Switch to Longshore Switch 765 kV transmission route are receiving requests from Oncor for information, survey access and proposed route adjustments. For families who have spent generations caring for their property, these requests carry real consequences.
I invited eminent domain attorney Nick Laurent of Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo to explain what he is seeing and what landowners should consider now.
Nick’s recommendation: consult an attorney about a negotiated survey-access agreement before signing Oncor’s standard form.
He suggests negotiating important terms with Oncor, including:
Requiring advance notice before crews enter.
Defining permitted survey activities and limiting invasive work.
Protecting gates, fences, livestock and other property.
Addressing insurance, responsibility for damage and restoration.
Requesting copies of reports specific to the property.
Staking the proposed easement’s centerline so owners can understand its location.
We also discuss what to consider if you have already signed an access form, how a Possession and Use Agreement differs from survey permission, and why an attorney with eminent domain experience can help as the process moves toward acquisition.
“A rising tide lifts all boats.”
Nick made it clear that his firm welcomes questions from affected landowners, even those they do not currently represent. He wants people to have the information they need to make informed decisions about their property.
If you have questions about an access request or the acquisition process, you can reach Nick and his team at Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo:
Phone: 512-478-4995
Website: barronadler.com
Before you sign, slow down. Read carefully. Ask questions. Talk with an attorney about your property and your unique circumstances.
Your signature matters. Don’t just give it away.
Please share this interview with a landowner who needs it.
God bless you, and God bless Texas.
This interview provides general information, not legal advice. Project developments and deadlines may have changed since recording.
Cut through the noise in the energy by building wind of literacy in the community to enable people to understand that there is no place for wind and solar on the grid.
Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity
Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES
https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs
Public opinion may be broadly in favour of reducing emissions but hardly anyone knows about the existential threat of nocturnal wind droughts. Then there is little or no wind and solar input to the grid for 16 hours or more. BOTTOM LINE, THERE IS NO PLACE FOR WIND AND SOLAR ON THE GRID!
Many Republican lawmakers have been captured by the wind and solar lobbies so they defy the Trump administration and support ongoing subsidies and mandates for intermittent wind and solar that are apparently designed to drive coal out of the system.
When voters understand the threat of low winds at breakfast and dinnertime, they can lean on their local representatives to protect the supply of cheap and reliable conventional power (coal, gas, hydro, nuclear).
Encourage people to look at the grid dashboard at dawn and dusk, or breakfast and dinnertime. Delegate the youngest capable person in the house to check the grid and deliver a report at the table.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast
LOCAL DASHBOARDS
AUSTRALIA https://www.nem-watch.info/widgets/reneweconomy/
TEXAS (ERCOT) https://www.gridstatus.io/live/ercot
BRITAIN https://grid.iamkate.com/
B