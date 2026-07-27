Watch the interview here: [INTERVIEW LINK]

Before Texas Builds 765-kV Lines, Texans Deserve Answers

My interview with Dr. Laura Pressley raises urgent questions about necessity, private-property rights, electric bills, property values, and the health research that regulators must not ignore.

Texas is preparing to introduce 765-kV transmission lines into the ERCOT region, a major and unprecedented expansion that could devastate families’ retirement assets, multigenerational farms and ranches, schools, churches, and communities while raising electric costs across the state.

Before private property is condemned and billions of dollars in additional energy costs are passed to ratepayers, Texans deserve clear answers.

I recently interviewed Dr. Laura Pressley about her participation as an intervenor in Public Utility Commission Docket 59475, concerning the proposed Bell County East–Big Hill 765-kV transmission line. Her testimony and cross-examination raised serious questions about the project’s necessity, its proposed routes, its economic consequences, and the health evidence regulators are being asked to consider.

Watch the interview here: [INTERVIEW LINK]

How much electricity is actually needed?

One of the most important questions is also one of the simplest: How much electricity must this particular line deliver?

According to Dr. Pressley, Oncor’s witness could not provide a clear answer during her cross-examination.

That matters. Texas officials should not approve an enormous transmission project, and take Texans’ land to construct it, without a transparent accounting of the demand it is intended to serve.

The Permian Basin is one of the most energy-rich regions in the world and is flush with natural gas. Texans are therefore justified in asking why the state should condemn productive private property and increase electric bills to transport electricity generated by weather-dependent sources across hundreds of miles rather than fully evaluating dependable generation closer to where the power is needed.

Forecasts are not facts. Before a project of this magnitude moves forward, the public deserves to know which assumptions are driving it, how much projected demand has been firmly committed, and whether less costly or destructive alternatives have been seriously considered.

Why are schools and churches still in the path?

During the PUC hearing, Dr. Pressley cross-examined John Poole, an electrical engineer testifying for the PUC.

According to her account, Poole identified Route 295 as his second-highest-ranked route. That route includes Florence Elementary School and Lawler Baptist Church along Link F34. After learning about the school and church, he reportedly stood behind his ranking.

Schools, churches, homes, farms, and ranches are not merely dots on a routing map. They are the foundations of Texas communities.

The state should slow this process down long enough to establish responsible setbacks, improve routing standards and procedures, and fully consider the consequences for people who live and work near these lines. The potential effects on farms, ranches, our food supply, and ultimately national security must be evaluated before, not after, a route is approved.

Health concerns deserve a serious review

Oncor’s medical expert, Dr. Edward Gelmann, stated in his filed testimony that scientific studies do not provide a basis to conclude that power-frequency electromagnetic fields cause or contribute to cancer or other adverse health effects.

Dr. Pressley questioned him about several peer-reviewed studies involving proximity to high-voltage power lines, childhood leukemia, and Alzheimer’s disease. According to Dr. Pressley, the witness had not read and was not familiar with the studies she presented.

That raises a fair question: How can regulators conduct a complete health review if relevant peer-reviewed research has not been evaluated by the experts appearing before them?

A 2023 case-control study published in Environmental Research reported an association between living within 100 meters of high-voltage power lines and excess childhood-leukemia risk. Its authors concluded that close proximity was associated with excess risk in the population they studied.

A large Swiss study followed data involving 4.7 million people and reported an association between long-term residence within 50 meters of 220–380-kV power lines and Alzheimer’s mortality. The association increased with longer residence.

The Swiss study used residents living 600 meters or more from a line as its comparison group. It did not establish that health effects become zero at 600 meters. Nevertheless, the results reinforce the need for a careful, transparent discussion about setbacks and long-term exposure, especially when Texas is considering a voltage level never before used in the ERCOT region.

Property owners may suffer lasting economic harm

Transmission lines do not affect only the portion of land physically occupied by a tower or easement. They can change how an entire property is used, viewed, financed, marketed, and valued.

As documented in Dr. Laura Pressley’s direct testimony, Exhibit 10, page 61 of 153, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Real Estate Research analyzed 5,455 vacant-lot sales in Pickens County, South Carolina. Researchers found a 44.9% pricing discount for properties adjacent to high-voltage transmission lines and a 17.9% discount for non-adjacent vacant properties located up to 1,000 feet from the lines. The study concluded that both proximity and visibility should be considered when evaluating the effect of high-voltage transmission lines on property values.

These findings demonstrate that the financial harm can extend far beyond the acreage contained within an easement. For families whose land represents their home, livelihood, retirement security, or multigenerational legacy, the potential loss could be devastating.

The amount of damage will differ from property to property. But the underlying concern is undeniable: A landowner can lose far more than the acreage contained within an easement.

Who compensates a family when buyers no longer want its home? Who compensates an independent farmer or rancher when infrastructure interferes with operations or diminishes the land’s marketability? Who accounts for the damage to our food supply, schools, churches, and rural communities?

Texans should not be forced to absorb costs created primarily to serve large industrial users, advance corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, or capture renewable energy tax incentives. If major industrial customers choose to rely on wind and solar generation, they should bear the full cost of the transmission infrastructure their choices require. They should not be allowed to shift those costs onto Texas families while productive farmland is condemned and permanently altered.

Texas should pause and adopt meaningful protections

At a minimum, Texas policymakers and regulators should:

Require a clear, public accounting of the demand used to justify each project.

Examine dependable generation and other alternatives closer to the Permian Basin.

Establish meaningful setbacks between 765-kV lines and homes, schools, churches, and other habitable structures.

Require applicants to model and disclose expected electric and magnetic field levels for every proposed tower configuration.

Evaluate “Delta” tower designs and other configurations that may reduce field levels.

Fully compensate landowners for damage to the value and usefulness of their entire property, not merely the acreage within an easement.

Give intervenors adequate time and a fair opportunity to participate without encouraging neighboring communities to fight against one another.

This debate is not simply about how electricity moves from one part of Texas to another. It is about what government and utilities may demand from individual Texans, and what protections those Texans receive in return.

Before Texas takes precious private property, damages independent farms and ranches, places unprecedented infrastructure near schools and churches, or adds more costs to everyone’s electric bill, the burden must remain where it belongs: on the applicants to prove that the project is absolutely necessary, will benefit all ratepayers, is responsibly designed, and is worth the price that Texans and Americans who depend on our beef and dairy products will be forced to pay.

Please watch my interview with Dr. Laura Pressley, share it with your neighbors, and send it to your state representative, state senator, and members of the Public Utility Commission.

Watch: [INTERVIEW LINK]

Supporting material