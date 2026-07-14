For most Americans, our home is our largest financial asset.

It represents decades of hard work, sacrifice, and hope. It is where families raise children, retire, and build generational wealth. The American Dream has long been rooted in the simple belief that if you work hard, invest wisely, and pay off your home, you can leave your children something better than what you had.

But what if the value of that dream is being quietly influenced by private companies using globalist aligned, apocalyptic, forward looking climate models that homeowners never voted for, never agreed to, cannot meaningfully appeal, and may never even know are shaping buyer perceptions of their homes?

That is a question every American homeowner should be asking.

A Private Climate Score Is Now Embedded Into America’s Housing Market

Millions of homebuyers begin their search on websites like Zillow, Realtor.com, Homes.com, and Redfin. Shockingly, they are now being fed private climate risk scores created by a company called First Street.

These are not government-issued ratings based on official FEMA flood determinations.

They are proprietary models developed by a private company and displayed to prospective buyers on many of America’s largest real estate platforms.

Yet these scores are displayed alongside official government information despite not being government-approved ratings. They often conflict with FEMA flood maps relied upon by lenders and insurers, there is no formal independent dispute process, and homeowners have little to no recourse when they believe a score is inaccurate. Even when incorrect, these scores can become part of a buyer's first impression of a property.

If a private score causes buyers to hesitate, changes how they perceive risk, or discourages them from making an offer, it has the potential to reduce demand for a property and place downward pressure on its market value. Homeowners deserve to know who is behind these scores that are influencing market behavior, which scores are government approved, and whether those scores are affecting one of the largest investments they will ever make.

The Questions That Led Me Down This Rabbit Hole

Several months ago, I heard Realtor Stephanie Cross share stories of clients who were stunned to discover private climate risk scores attached to their homes on major real estate websites. Many were even more shocked to learn these scores conflicted with FEMA’s assessment, sometimes labeling a property as high flood risk despite FEMA placing it in Zone X with minimal flood risk. As showings were cancelled and buyer interest declined, it became impossible to ignore the questions: Were these private scores changing buyer behavior?

This is an attack on America that I cannot and will not ignore.

How are these scores created?

Who funds the company creating them?

Who decided that a private company should be able to assign forward-looking climate risk scores to American homes and display them alongside official government information?

Why is there no recourse for a homeowner if they believe a score is inaccurate or misleading? How is it legal for First Street’s website to say, “As a rule, we do not update Factor scores based on individual requests or disputes.” And, “If you contact customer support regarding a score dispute, you should not expect a personalized response.”

How has this been allowed to operate with so little public oversight?



Those questions eventually led to a collaboration with Consumers’ Research and Stephanie Cross, where we drafted a new report examining the growing influence of private climate risk scores throughout America’s housing market, and calling for congress to investigate.

Common Ownership Raises Legitimate Questions

Another fact caught my attention.

BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, often called “The Big Three,” remain among the largest institutional shareholders of many of the publicly traded companies that operate these real estate platforms.

As you may have heard, The Big Three have been among the most prominent supporters of ESG and Net Zero investment initiatives that extend beyond what is required under U.S. law. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued all three firms, alleging they coordinated to distort energy markets through their climate-related investment strategies. Vanguard later chose to settle, agreeing to pay $29.5 million, withdraw from the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), end several ESG-related stewardship practices, and make industry-leading passivity commitments. BlackRock and State Street continue to litigate the case.

Connect the dots, and a pattern begins to emerge. The same institutional investors appear among the largest shareholders of multiple real estate platforms, while those same platforms have adopted climate risk scores from the same private company. Whether coincidental or consequential, Americans deserve to know why.

This Is Why Congress Should Investigate

Congress routinely investigates issues affecting financial markets and consumer protection.

Why should America’s housing market be any different?

Congress should examine questions such as:

• Who is funding First Street?

• How are these proprietary climate risk scores developed and validated?

• Why have these scores been adopted across America’s largest real estate platforms?

• What discussions occurred between platform operators and climate-risk providers before these products were integrated?

• What consumer protections exist for homeowners who believe these scores are inaccurate or misleading?

• Should private predictive models be displayed alongside official government information in a manner that may suggest equal authority?

• What oversight, if any, currently exists?

These are not partisan questions.

They are consumer protection questions.

The American Dream Deserves Transparency

The central issue is whether private companies should be able to influence perceptions of Americans’ largest financial asset through proprietary models without meaningful transparency, accountability, or a standardized appeals process.

Homeowners deserve answers.

Realtors deserve clarity.

Lenders deserve confidence.

Consumers deserve transparency.

And Congress owes the American people an investigation.

The Daily Caller just exposed my most recent report on the topic. Read their story, our report and listen to the interview with Stephanie below.

📄 Read the Daily Caller article



📘 Read the full report





🎥 Watch my interview with Realtor Stephanie Cross



