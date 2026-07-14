Texas Energy Works

Texas Energy Works

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
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My city just started giving each property an energy efficiency score. This is UN Agenda 2030 aka You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy. The entire city was just rezoned, with areas that have low to medium density housing rezoned to high density only. They also vastly expanded the urban growth boundary to include all the farms in the surrounding parts, thus destroying the ability of these farmers to pay property tax. I live in Oregon.

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