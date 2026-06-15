Watch full interview here

Billions of dollars from foreign billionaires, people who never pledged allegiance to our country or sworn an oath to protect her, are flooding into U.S. nonprofits and foundations under the veil of goodwill, with one coordinated goal that is anything but: the managed decline of American energy, and thus, America. This isn’t environmentalism. It’s economic warfare, executed through our own legal and financial system. They are using our own system against us, and winning.

In our latest interview, @CaitlinAPT and @VogtforEnergy lay out exactly how it works, who the funders are, which organizations they’re backing, and what the end game looks like for our grid reliability, our wallets, and our national security. The receipts are damning.

Caitlin’s report, “Over $2.65 billion in Foreign Money Influencing U.S. Politics”, is the kind of investigative work that used to be the job of our major media institutions. Since they have dropped the honest baton, We the People have picked it up and are running at full pace.

As Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction…it must be fought for and defended constantly.”

This is our time to shine the light on the forces trying to strangle America’s source of power, literally, and to STOP the action.

Watch the full conversation and share it widely. Americans deserve to know who is bankrolling the policy fights happening in their own backyards.

Watch the full interview here

Watch Caitlin’s testimony in front of the House Ways & Means: