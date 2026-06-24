Texas Energy Works

Texas Energy Works

Home
Notes
Archive
About

May 2026

April 2026

Texas's Most Expensive Bandaid — The 765 kV
What are they actually for? Not new energy. Not lower bills, just a costly fix for failed energy policy that threatens Texas farm and ranch land.
  Molly Vogt
Captured Courts: The Quiet Strategy Targeting America’s Energy Foundation
A conversation with Jason Isaac on climate law-fare, judicial influence, and what it means for every American who depends on reliable energy.
  Molly Vogt
Endangerment Finding Rescinded: The Policy Behind the EV Mandate, And What It Means for You
How a little-known EPA ruling shaped car prices, energy costs, and the future of transportation in America
  Molly Vogt
Your Money, Their Votes: What the Vanguard Settlement Really Means for Everyday Investors
The first crack in Wall Street’s proxy power, and what it means for your 401(k)
  Molly Vogt
Who's Really Paying for Big Tech's "Green" Energy? (Hint: It's You)
A financial markets expert breaks down how corporate renewable energy contracts are quietly driving up your electricity bill
  Molly Vogt

March 2026

© 2026 American Energy Works · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture