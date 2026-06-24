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Zero New Power. $100 Billion. 70,000 Acres. Are You Serious, Texas PUC?
The case against spending $100 billion to move weather-dependent energy into the most energy-rich basin on earth.
Jun 24
•
Molly Vogt
13
5
4
Texas, We Need Your Voice
Your personal story can make a difference at the June 25 PUC hearing.
Jun 19
•
Molly Vogt
10
3
1
America's Energy Policy Has Been Bought. Here's Who Wrote the Check.
They Never Swore an Oath to America. They're Running It Anyway.
Jun 15
•
Molly Vogt
7
2
May 2026
A Texas Dairy Farm Could Lose Its Organic Certification Over Unnecessary 765-kV Transmission Lines
Armagh Dairy's story shows what is really at stake: food security, private property, family farms, and ratepayers.
May 19
•
Molly Vogt
13
4
6
Two urgent actions to protect your electricity bills and your land
Two ways to fight back before May 18 and beyond
May 12
•
Molly Vogt
5
1
April 2026
Texas's Most Expensive Bandaid — The 765 kV
What are they actually for? Not new energy. Not lower bills, just a costly fix for failed energy policy that threatens Texas farm and ranch land.
Apr 30
•
Molly Vogt
4
1
Captured Courts: The Quiet Strategy Targeting America’s Energy Foundation
A conversation with Jason Isaac on climate law-fare, judicial influence, and what it means for every American who depends on reliable energy.
Apr 27
•
Molly Vogt
1
1
Endangerment Finding Rescinded: The Policy Behind the EV Mandate, And What It Means for You
How a little-known EPA ruling shaped car prices, energy costs, and the future of transportation in America
Apr 20
•
Molly Vogt
7
1
Your Money, Their Votes: What the Vanguard Settlement Really Means for Everyday Investors
The first crack in Wall Street’s proxy power, and what it means for your 401(k)
Apr 16
•
Molly Vogt
3
1
Who's Really Paying for Big Tech's "Green" Energy? (Hint: It's You)
A financial markets expert breaks down how corporate renewable energy contracts are quietly driving up your electricity bill
Apr 2
•
Molly Vogt
5
1
March 2026
Your 401(k) Is More Powerful Than You Think, But Who Is Using That Power?
Most Americans supply the capital. A few firms cast the votes.
Mar 11
•
Molly Vogt
4
1
Is a Private Climate Score Quietly Devaluing American Homes?
Who is First Street, and what’s the connection to BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street?
Mar 3
•
Molly Vogt
1
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